BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan visited Baltimore City Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington who was shot during a robbery in front of his northeast Baltimore home last week.

Sergeant Carrington continues to recover in Shock Trauma.

The 43-year-old veteran was shot several times.

Gov. Hogan said that Sergeant Carrington is making a remarkable recovery.

“He seems to be doing really well under the circumstances,” Gov. Hogan said. “Obviously, it was a tough situation, but let me tell you something: Sergeant Carrington has a great attitude, he was alert, he was awake and he was cracking jokes. He was talking to me about getting a tax break. He had a big smile on his face, and I got to spend some real quality time with him.”

No arrests have been in made in Sergeant Carrington’s shooting, but police said that they are following several leads.

