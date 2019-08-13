NEW WINDSOR, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Carroll County are searching for a suspect they said robbed a 7-Eleven store.
Officials said the incident happened Monday around 3:08 a.m. at 2899 New Windsor Road.
When Deputies arrived on the scene, they were told a man entered the store with a semi-automatic style rifle and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect left the store in what was believed to be a dark colored Pontiac sedan.
No one was injured.
The suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 6 ft. tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and a dark colored “skull cap.” He was also wearing sunglasses, black gloves, and a yellow traffic safety vest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ehrhart at 410-386-2499, jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.
