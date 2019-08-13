  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal Shooting, Keon Gray, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Taylor Hayes, Trial


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jury deliberations are underway in the murder case of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes.

The prosecution is asking the jury to find Keon Gray guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Prosecutors said Hayes was in the back of a car when Gray started shooting. She died at the hospital two weeks after the July 5, 2018, shooting.

The defense, however, argued there was plenty of reasonable doubt.

Comments