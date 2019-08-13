Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jury deliberations are underway in the murder case of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes.
The prosecution is asking the jury to find Keon Gray guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said Hayes was in the back of a car when Gray started shooting. She died at the hospital two weeks after the July 5, 2018, shooting.
The defense, however, argued there was plenty of reasonable doubt.
