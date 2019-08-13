TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — We are less than three weeks away to the college football season, and Towson heads into the new year with high expectations.
The team is ranked No. 11 in the preseason polls.
“What we did last year doesn’t mean too much about what we do this year,” Head Coach Rob Ambrose said. “Making sure that the finish line we set, isn’t too short. A national ranking and getting the playoffs last year was the finish line, and it left us with a bitter taste in our mouth.”
Towson returns a number of standouts from last year’s playoff team- its quarterback, running back and top receiver are all ready for another playoff run.
“It’s always good when you have expectations,” quarterback Tom Flacco said. “Guys have high hopes right now, and if anything, it’s a good thing. Everybody knows what we’re capable of doing now. They have that confidence every day that they can go out there and get better.”
After going 7-5 last year, Towson’s goal is more victories and a deep postseason run.
Towson will kickoff its schedule on the road at the Citadel on Aug. 31.
The team will open up at home Sept. 7, against North Carolina Central.
