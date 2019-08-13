Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few light showers and plenty of cloud cover all day, prevented any strong or severe weather from developing across the region today.
A moist atmosphere tonight, and a batch of new showers have developed in Virginia which is expected to impact parts of central Maryland later.
Tomorrow, we will still be in a rather humid air mass, and a pop-up shower or thundershower may develop once again later tomorrow.
Not much will change until Friday when some drier air will move our way. It will still be warm through the end of the week, and even warmer for the weekend. Bob Turk
