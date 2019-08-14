COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Low- and moderate-income residents who work for Howard County General Hospital will now be able to receive rental subsidies to live near their workplace in downtown Columbia.
County Executive Calvin Ball and hospital officials held a news conference and memorandum of understanding signing Tuesday, kicking off the program, which is similar to an incentive for homebuyers who live near their jobs in Baltimore.
Participating residents will have incomes that fall within guidelines established by the county’s housing and community development department. The subsidies will be available for up to three years.
The hospital employees will also be enrolled in home ownership seminars to help them transition to permanent housing once their three-year participation is over.
The county said the program will expand to include other employers in the future.
Funding for the program comes from the Howard Hughes Corporation and the hospital.
