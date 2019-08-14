PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Well-known community leader and activist Pastor St. George I.B. Crosse has died at 79 years old.

Crosse, who battled dementia, died from complications of the disease at the Woodholme Gardens facility in Pikesville on Aug. 7, 2019.

He was a frequent guest on WJZ-13’s public affairs forum talk show, “Square Off” with Richard Sher and the on-air host of WEAA’s “Crosse Talk.”

Crosse was committed to the Baltimore community. As a law student in 1966, he was the first African American to run for sheriff in Baltimore. He was unsuccessful in his bid, but served as a Neighborhood Director for the Community Action Agency. He later served as the Special Advisor for Minority Programs in the Office of the Deputy Under the Secretary for Intergovernmental Relations in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

He fought for fair housing and equal opportunity for Marylanders for more than 25 years. He also served as President Ronald Reagan’s personal representative and special ambassador to St. Kitts-Nevis, West Indies when it gained its independence from Great Britain.

Crosse served as a part of the ministry for the Baltimore Annual Conference of the United Methodist Conference in Baltimore City, Harford County and Washington DC for 18 years. He, along with his wife Delois, organized the Overcomers Tabernacle Full Gospel Methodist Church in 1994 and continued to serve the community for 22 more years.

You may remember him from his telephone ministry that shared encouraging messages with city residents.

He was a devoted husband for 52 years and a father of two daughters, Karin and Liris. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services to honor his life will be held on August 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Wake Service at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home located at 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. The Homegoing Service will be held on August 22 at 10 a.m. at DreamLife Worship Center located at 4111 Deer Park Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Rev. Crosse’s honor.