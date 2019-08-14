BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore police officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after he was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
Park Heights Avenue was shut down for several blocks after the wreck near Sumter Avenue that involved four vehicles.
Baltimore City Police said a woman was speeding in a Jeep when she side-swiped a vehicle and lost control.
When the driver lost control, she rear-ended a white, unmarked police vehicle.
Seems like at least 3 cars were hit in the crash on Park Heights Ave. near Sumter. Scanner listener and witnesses say an officer was involved. No official confirmation yet. @wjz pic.twitter.com/dW77zbELWR
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 13, 2019
The police officer suffered a sprain to his arm and some bruising.
Baltimore Police are not certain on any charges against the woman driving the Jeep.
