BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore police officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after he was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Park Heights Avenue was shut down for several blocks after the wreck near Sumter Avenue that involved four vehicles.

Baltimore City Police said a woman was speeding in a Jeep when she side-swiped a vehicle and lost control.

When the driver lost control, she rear-ended a white, unmarked police vehicle.

The police officer suffered a sprain to his arm and some bruising.

Baltimore Police are not certain on any charges against the woman driving the Jeep.

