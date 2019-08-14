BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens take on the Packers Thursday night from M&T Bank Stadium.

The rest of the preseason will be a proving ground for players fighting for a roster spot, and it’s not just the rookies. Some players who’ve been around need to show they deserve to stay.

Receiver Jaleel Scott is in the latter category. Entering his second season, he looks the part of what the Ravens need, a 6’5″ pass catcher with speed.

Drafted in the fourth round last year out of New Mexico State, Scott suffered an injured hamstring in the preseason, and never played his rookie year.

Scott has played well in minicamps and training camp so far this year.

“It was a humbling experience,” Scott said. “Having football taken away from me, being on IR, I can’t be out here on the practice field, but I did get to stay in the meetings and watch a lot of film and study a lot, so that’s what it was.”

“I like where Jaleel is right now,” Ravens Wide Receiver Coach David Culley said. “He has a bright future here, and I’m hoping he just continues to improve. I like what I see from Jaleel right now.”

There is plenty of competition with 11 receivers on the Ravens roster.