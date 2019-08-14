Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Teacher Union is looking for fans to keep their schools cool this year, but the district said infrastructure may not be able to handle all of it.
The union hopes to give schools 500 fans as some schools don’t have any air-conditioning at all in the City.
However, some buildings may not have the electrical load to deal with all that power.
The district has an almost $3 billion maintenance backlog from decades of underfunding.
