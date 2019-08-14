



Sergeant Isaac Carrington remains in Shock Trauma after being shot last Thursday in an attempted robbery outside of his home in northeast Baltimore.

Governor Larry Hogan saw Carrington at the hospital this week and spoke to reporters Wednesday about his visit and violent crime in Baltimore.

“I personally appreciated and enjoyed the opportunity to talk to this man because — I’m telling you — he’s a dedicated public servant,” Hogan said. “He really has an incredibly positive attitude. He was alert and awake and engaging. For what he’s been through, it was just incredible and inspirational.”

The governor said the justice system is too lenient on repeat, violent criminal offenders in Baltimore.

“One thing we haven’t done is get these violent shooters off the streets because the other laws are not really affecting them at all,” Hogan said.

He has pushed for tougher sentencing laws.

“We’ve lowered the sentences for possession and everything else. This is not about mandatory minimums for everybody. It’s not about Martin O’Malley mass incarceration,” Gov. Hogan said. “This is about a handful of the most violent criminals who are murdering people and shooting people in the streets and they have to go to jail. In Baltimore City, they’re not going to jail. They’re coming back to shoot people again.”

He said Maryland has funded additional positions in the U.S. Attorney’s office so more people face stiffer federal sentences.

“So they’ll actually go to jail,” Gov. Hogan said. “Instead of Baltimore City prosecutors and Baltimore City judges where they don’t go to jail.”

The gunman who shot Sergeant Carrington remains on the loose. Police are still on the lookout for a dark blue Acura sedan they believe is the getaway car.

Mayor Young again urged people with information to come forward in the case.

“I’m hoping the community can step up if they know who they are and turn them in,” Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said Wednesday. “This kind of brazen criminal activity in broad daylight is just ridiculous and unacceptable. We have to let these folks know who want to continue to keep our city under siege and in the national news that enough is enough.”

The governor said he will meet with city officials about their crime-fighting efforts next week.

There is still a $19,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sgt. Carrington’s shooting.

Carrington is the second Baltimore City Police officer hospitalized at Shock Trauma in less than a week.

On Tuesday, first responders rushed an officer there after a bad crash on Park Heights Avenue at Sumter Avenue.

Police say a woman driving a Jeep at a high rate of speed lost control and rear-ended a parked, unmarked police car with an officer inside.

That officer had bruises and a sprained wrist. Doctors released him Wednesday morning.

Several neighbors told WJZ many people speed on Park Heights Avenue and the city needs to place a speed camera and add patrols in the area.