



Headed to a Baltimore Ravens game this year? Here’s what you need to know about M&T Bank Stadium.

M&T Bank Stadium is home of the two-time Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. The stadium opened in 1998 at an estimated cost of $228 million. M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 71,008 including 8,196 club seats and 128 suites.

HOK architects designed M&T Bank Stadium, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which sits adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium.

In November of 2013, the Ravens, in partnership with the Maryland Stadium Authority, earned a LEED-certified “Gold” designation for M&T Bank Stadium from the U.S. Green Building Council. The stadium is the first existing outdoor professional sports facility in the United States to receive USGBC’s Gold rating.

Ravens fans can also enjoy the latest in technology, including high definition video screens, a new high-density WiFi network and state-of-the-art concourse designs at M&T Bank Stadium.

For Local Fans:

The stadium is located in downtown Baltimore, west of the Inner Harbor, and is adjacent to Oriole Park at Camden Yards

There are “Purple Fridays” where fans wear purple the Friday before a Ravens game

Fans are also known as “The Flock” or “The Ravens Flock”

How To Get To M&T Bank Stadium

PARKING: All lots at M&T Bank Stadium are sold in advance by permit only. Fans that do not have a permit should consider parking at an area garage or surface lot. There are more than 30,000 spaces in garages and lots north, east, south, and west of the stadium. For locations of parking garages, visit the directions and parking sections of the Ravens’ website.

PSL Owners can also park at Horseshoe Casino, but you must order a parking pass through the Horseshoe Casino ticket office.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Light Rail – The light rail is available for fans to take into M&T Bank Stadium. The light rail is 29.5 miles and has 33 total stops. It runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County to downtown Baltimore. Interactive maps to plan your trip on the light rail are available on the MTA’s website.

Metro Subway – The Metro Subway has 14 stations and runs 15.5 total miles through downtown Baltimore, from Johns Hopkins Hospital, all the way to Owings Mills.

MTA BUS – On Sunday’s there is a multitude of local buses that stop near M&T Bank Stadium.

TAILGATING AT M&T BANK STADIUM

Tailgating in M&T Bank Stadium-controlled parking lots is permitted, but must end 30 minutes after the start of the game

Cooking is not allowed within two-feet of vehicles

No lighter fluid is allowed for charcoal cooking

There is a 20 lbs. tank limit for propane cooking, and the canister must be mounted to the grill assembly

All fires must be contained and supervised at all time

STADIUM BAG POLICY

M&T Bank Stadium follows the NFL Clear Bag Policy. Only the following types of bags are allowed:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ X 6″ X 12″

Bags may be hand-carried, or have a shoulder strap

Officially licensed Ravens clear plastic tote bags that meet the policy are available through club merchandise outlets

One Gallon clear plastic freezer, or a similar Ziploc bag, are permitted

Small clutch bag about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be carried separately or within a clear plastic bag

PERMITTED ITEMS – The following items ARE PERMITTED into M&T Bank Stadium:

Blankets, tarps, coats, jackets and binoculars

Seat cushions without a back, zipper or pocket are allowed

Inflatable seat cushions

Food is allowed to be brought in a clear, plastic bag

iPads and tablets

PROHIBITED ITEMS – The following items are PROHIBITED from entering into M&T Bank Stadium:

Air horns or horns of any kind

Artificial noisemakers

Backpacks

Battery heated clothing or seat cushions

Beverages

Binocular or camera CASES

Plastic or glass bottles

Camera tripods and monopods

Cans

Containers and flasks

Coolers and thermoses

Cowbells

E-Cigarettes

Fanny packs

Flag and banner poles

Footballs

Grocery-style bags

Foam beverage hand-holders

Hoverboards

Laser Pointers and Laser Pens

Purses larger than the size of a hand

Plastic grocery bags

Plastic Ziploc-style bags that are larger than one-gallon sized

Seat cushions with a back, pocket, zipper, or with a foam core thicker than 1″

Selfie sticks

Tote bags

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Weapons or dangerous objects

Whistles

ADMISSION POLICY

All gates to M&T Bank Stadium open two hours prior to kickoff. The Ravens strongly encourage all guests to arrive as early as possible to avoid entrance delays due to heightened security.

Re-entry into M&T Bank Stadium is NOT PERMITTED.

The Ravens would like to remind guests that everyone who enters the stadium is subject to search. Refusal to comply may be prohibited admission into M&T Bank Stadium.

Guests will not be permitted to enter the stadium if they are visibly intoxicated.

RAVENS 2019 Home Schedule: