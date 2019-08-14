BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge will be temporarily closed Saturday for repair work, DOT said Wednesday.
The bridge will be closed to through traffic in both directions between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with detours in effect.
Drivers should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
DOT advises drivers to also utilize Russell STreet/MD-295 as an alternate route.
Southbound Hanover Street Detour:
Southbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured south on I-95, south on MD-295, south on Waterview Avenue via the Annapolis Road exit, then back to Hanover Street.
Northbound Hanover Street Detour:
Northbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured west on Waterview Avenue, north on MD-295, east on Hamburg Street back to Hanover Street.
