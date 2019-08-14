  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, comfort dog, Local TV, Talkers, Therapy, UMBC, Vote


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UMBC is hoping you can help them name their new comfort dog!

The final choices: Walker, Chip, Cocoa, Buddy and Albin/Albie.

You can vote here. The winning name will be announced on Aug. 18 at noon.

Comments