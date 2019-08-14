Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UMBC is hoping you can help them name their new comfort dog!
The final choices: Walker, Chip, Cocoa, Buddy and Albin/Albie.
Submissions are in and the top 5 has been set! Vote on your favorite name for our new comfort dog by noon on 8/19 and then we'll share the winner with our UMBC community. Vote here –> https://t.co/5iDofUiHRT. pic.twitter.com/QKF1KUBjrK
— UMBC (@UMBC) August 14, 2019
You can vote here. The winning name will be announced on Aug. 18 at noon.
