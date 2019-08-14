Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A suspended Prince George’s County Police Department officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor solicitation charge in Washington, D.C.
Online court records show Ian Lucas, 32, of Upper Marlboro, entered a not guilty plea before changing his plea to guilty. He was charged July 24 with one count of sexual solicitation.
The police department said a citizen went to a police station on November 10 to report the allegation. Lucas’s police powers were suspended that day, and he has been suspended with pay ever since.
Lucas is a five-year veteran of PGPD assigned to the patrol bureau, the department said. Their internal investigation will continue following the guilty plea.
