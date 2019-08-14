Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man was shot in the back and arm early Wednesday morning.
Officials said patrol officers responded to an area hospital around 12:24 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
They said they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.
According to officials, the victim was in the 1900 block of North Collington Ave. when an unidentified man wearing a mask began shooting at him.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.