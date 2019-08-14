  • WJZ 13On Air

UPPERCO, Md. (WJZ) — There’s still a month left in summer but one local Dunkin’ rolled out the pumpkin already.

The Upperco location on Hanover Pike will give away 250 free small pumpkin coffees Wednesday morning starting at 6:30 and ending at 930 a.m. (or until supplies last.)

The first 25 guests will also get free pumpkin munchkins lip balm.

Upperco is one of eight cities that collectively spell the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N that is offering the special drink.

If you get the chance, stop by for an early taste of fall.

