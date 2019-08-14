Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in St. Mary’s County believe a woman missing from the area might be headed to the Baltimore City area.
Elizabeth Jean Goldberg, 23, was last seen on Aug. 8 on Golden Beach Rd.
She was described as a white woman, 5′ 9″ tall, and 125 lbs.
Police said she was wearing black leggings and a purple t-shirt at the time. Goldberg also has three tattoos. She has the words “Ashley” on her left wrist, ‘IRA” on her right wrist, and “IZAIAH” on her left chest.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
