BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will continue their preseason schedule Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

If you’re headed to the Ravens’ final preseason home game, here are some things to look for:

More Playing Time For Lamar Jackson: Jackson didn’t see much playing time in the team’s first preseason game, as expected. In Baltimore’s 29-0 victory over Jacksonville last week, Jackson completed 4-of-6 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. This week, Jackson will likely see more playing time. Ravens fans will get a better look at what an offense led by Jackson will look like this season.

Miles Boykin, Future Star? Boykin was the talk of training camp for the Ravens this year. He was taken by the team in the third round out of Notre Dame. Boykin possesses all the physical components to be a star in the league, and coaches had nothing but good things to say. In his first preseason game, Boykin had four receptions for 39 yards. He was the most targeted receiver in the game. Look for Boykin to get more looks in Thursday’s matchup with Green Bay.

Dominating On Defense: The Ravens had an answer to everything the Jaguars tried offensively last Thursday. Of course, it was only the first game of the preseason, but none the less, the defense was dominant. This week, the team will face a tougher task in the likes of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is set to make his preseason debut Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. The fact that Rodgers is playing will be a much better gauge to test just how good the Ravens secondary will be this season.

Trace McSorley Under Center: In his preseason debut, McSorley looked… well, like a rookie. The Ravens are not typically a team that carries three quarterbacks on their roster, but with the injury to back up quarterback Robert Griffin III, McSorley could earn a spot on the roster. Ravens fans should look to see if McSorley makes any strides in his second game under center.

Looking Ahead: This will be the Ravens’ last home game at M&T Bank Stadium until week two of the regular season when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals. The Ravens will conclude their preseason locally, with trips up and down I-95. In week three of the preseason, the Ravens take on the Eagles. To conclude the preseason, the Ravens take on the Redskins.

