DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There is a budding reality TV star from Anne Arundel County who’s cooking up a storm.
Robin Daumit, of Davidsonville, has been cooking all of her life.
“My kitchen, this is my office,” she said.
Daumit’s daughter said that she has the perfect personality for a Food Network show.
Daumit went on Food Network’s show Clash of the Grandmas. That appearance led to another show with her kids, where they won.
She later went on as a contestant on the Guy Fieri show, Guy’s Grocery Games.
Since then, she’s written a cookbook and creates daily cooking videos.
“Once I reached a certain age, I just do whatever comes naturally,” Daumit said. “You’re not as inhibited as you get older so I just like to have fun.”
