By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Clash of Grandmas, Food Network, Guy Fieri, Guy's Grocery Games, Local TV, Talkers

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There is a budding reality TV star from Anne Arundel County who’s cooking up a storm.

Robin Daumit, of Davidsonville, has been cooking all of her life.

“My kitchen, this is my office,” she said.

Daumit’s daughter said that she has the perfect personality for a Food Network show.

Daumit went on Food Network’s show Clash of the Grandmas. That appearance led to another show with her kids, where they won.

She later went on as a contestant on the Guy Fieri show, Guy’s Grocery Games.

Since then, she’s written a cookbook and creates daily cooking videos.

“Once I reached a certain age, I just do whatever comes naturally,” Daumit said. “You’re not as inhibited as you get older so I just like to have fun.”

