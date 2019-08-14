Comments
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police found crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, suboxone strips and cash in their home.
Keith McKinney, 31, and Takeria Roles, 28, both of the 7800 block of Faulkner Road in Severn, are charged with possession with intent to distribute.
Anne Arundel County Police received a complaint of CDS activity in the above address, and during their investigation gained probable cause for a search and seizure warrant.
The warrant was executed on Tuesday and police found the following items during the search:
- 65.75 grams of suspect crack cocaine, estimated value $6,575.
- 7 suboxone strips, estimated value $70.
- 5.42 grams of suspected crack cocaine, estimated value $542.
- 11 oxycodone pills, estimated value $275.
- $587 in US currency.
- Digital scale.
You must log in to post a comment.