BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting was reported near Mondawmin Mall in northwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Reisterstown Road. Police arriving at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
