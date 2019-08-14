Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It was an exciting day for beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland last week when a whale was spotted just off the coast.
The whale breached the water several times as hundreds on the beach watched the incredible sight.
The whale was spotted just a few meters away from the shoreline.
Todd Carrick shared a video of the whale spotting on his “My Three Sons” You Tube page. Carrick, who’s from Anne Arundel County, was in a condo near 110th Street when he took the video.
