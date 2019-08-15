  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Officer responding to a call for an abandoned dog found a dog in a travel crate outside of a car wash in White Marsh.

The dog was taken to the White Marsh Precinct on Tuesday night where he was given food, water, and playtime.

Wednesday morning, he was taken to the Baltimore County Animal Shelter and given the name Whoop.

The shelter has a 72 hour holding period for lost or stray animals before they go up for adoption.

