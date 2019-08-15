This is an on-going investigation and additional information will be provided as the details become available. Charges are pending against the suspect at this time.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A suspect has been arrested in Baltimore County for reportedly firing a handgun at a police officer.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a Baltimore County Police officer was in the area of Springwood Road and Marglenn Road when he saw a man holding a handgun while walking down the middle of Marglenn Road.
The officer got out of his car and ordered the suspect to show his hands, but the suspect ignored the officer’s commands and ran down Marglenn then onto Raspe Avenue.
Once on Raspe, the suspect fired his weapon at the officer.
The officer was not struck or injured by the gunfire, but lost sight of the suspect and did not fire his own service weapon during the altercation, police said.
The suspect was located and arrested without any further incident on Old Home Road, where police recovered two handguns.
You must log in to post a comment.