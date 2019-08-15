  • WJZ 13On Air

(CBS News) — More than 8 in 10 workers admit to crying at work, with almost half of those saying they were driven to tears because of their bosses or colleagues, according to a new survey from career site Monster.com.

The question of whether people cry at work was sparked by Monster’s earlier research that found a majority of workers have held jobs they didn’t feel were a good fit for them, Monster’s chief marketing officer, Jonathan Beamer, said in an email.

Read more on why people cry at work on CBS News.com

