Comments
(CBS News) — More than 8 in 10 workers admit to crying at work, with almost half of those saying they were driven to tears because of their bosses or colleagues, according to a new survey from career site Monster.com.
(CBS News) — More than 8 in 10 workers admit to crying at work, with almost half of those saying they were driven to tears because of their bosses or colleagues, according to a new survey from career site Monster.com.
The question of whether people cry at work was sparked by Monster’s earlier research that found a majority of workers have held jobs they didn’t feel were a good fit for them, Monster’s chief marketing officer, Jonathan Beamer, said in an email.
- 8 in 10 workers admit to crying at work, with almost half of those saying bosses or colleagues had driven them to tears.
- About 14% of workers say they cry at least once a week, and sometimes every day.
- Crying at work can be a sign that something is wrong, such as workplace bullying, and should spur workers to make changes like looking for a new job, career experts say.
You must log in to post a comment.