OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A new breath alcohol detection system could help keep impaired drivers off the road.
Thursday morning in Ocean City, Gov. Hogan attended a demonstration of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, or DADSS.
Small sensors built inside the vehicle analyze the driver’s breath, similar to more traditional breathalyzers.
The MVA is testing this new technology.
It says it could help cut down on drunk driving deaths by as much as 60 percent.
