BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old will spend 75 years in prison for murdering a man inside a carryout on Edmonson Avenue in October 2017.
Michael Campbell was convicted of the first-degree murder of Phillip Johnson, using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and several other gun-related convictions.
Johnson was found unresponsive on a bench outside a corner carryout in the Poplar Grove community on October 28, 2017, bleeding from his head.
Surveillance cameras caught Campbell entering the carryout moments before the shooting. Afterward, the video shows Campbell fleeing southbound along Monroe Street.
Later in the evening, the St. Agnes Hospital notified police about a walk-in shooting victim. The victim- Campbell- had a gunshot wound to his arm and two graze wounds to his back.
Police then found a handgun in the passenger side of the car used to drive Campbell to the hospital, and ballistics testing confirmed the handgun was the gun used to murder Johnson. DNA testing also confirmed Campbell’s DNA was on the murder weapon.
