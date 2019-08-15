Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of the One Stop Liquor store in Havre De Grace on Pulaski Highway after a car crashed into the front, according to the Susquehanna Hose Co.
The car crashed into the front of the building, knocking over piles of White Claws, Yuengling Lager, and various craft brews onto the floor.
The building inspector has been requested to evaluate the structural integrity of the building.
One person was taken to a hospital locally with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say to avoid the area.
