



Hours before the Ravens and Green Bay Packers kicked off week two of the NFL preseason at M&T Bank Stadium, fans flocked to downtown to celebrate.

The grills were fired up, the cornhole boards were down and excitement was in the air at a tailgate WJZ visited ahead of the game.

“Football’s here and for the next … until January we get to watch football,” one excited fan said.

Thursday’s match-up is a chance to see how the Ravens will fare against a talented team like the Packers.

“If we can throw good against them then we should be good,” another Ravens fan said.

Fans are also excited to see more of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“We loved him at Louisville,” a third fan said. “Hopefully the off-season’s improved his accuracy a little bit, can’t wait to watch. That dude is nothing but exciting.”

The game marks the Ravens’ last time playing at home for the preseason; they return to M&T Bank Stadium September 15 to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m just happy it’s back. It’s been a long season, a long off-season from that playoff loss and we’re looking good so far and we’re on the up,” another fan said.