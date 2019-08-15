Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man was indicted Thursday on the federal charge of making threats to a synagogue.
Between May 12 and May 13, Stephen Lyle Orback made multiple telephone calls to an employee of a synagogue in Owings Mills, Md., threatening to kill many members of that Jewish congregation, the indictment said.
He was specifically indicted on the federal charge of making threatening communications, multiple telephone calls threatening the synagogue.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is currently being detained in Colorado on unrelated state charges.
You must log in to post a comment.