  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, jewish community, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Owings Mills, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man was indicted Thursday on the federal charge of making threats to a synagogue.

Between May 12 and May 13, Stephen Lyle Orback made multiple telephone calls to an employee of a synagogue in Owings Mills, Md., threatening to kill many members of that Jewish congregation, the indictment said.

He was specifically indicted on the federal charge of making threatening communications, multiple telephone calls threatening the synagogue.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is currently being detained in Colorado on unrelated state charges.

 

Comments