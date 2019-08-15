GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Burtonsville man pleaded guilty on charges related to the armed robbery of a delivery man last April.

According to his plea agreement, on April 22, 2018, Tataw Ayuk-Arrey Obenson committed the armed robbery of a delivery driver with his co-conspirator Wakeene William Graham.

While at a home in Burtonsville, Graham used an app on his phone to make a food order to be delivered to another home within walking distance.

Shortly before the food arrived, Obenson and Graham arrived at the home where the food was to be delivered, where Graham hid on the side of a row of townhouses, while Obenson waited at the front.

The driver arrived at 9:45 p.m. and met Obenson at the front of the home, where he accepted the food while Graham approached his side and pointed a pistol at him.

The two then robbed the driver of his phone and around $170 and then ran away in different directions, discarding the victim’s telephone in the woods nearby.

Obenson was arrested on May 22, 2018 and confessed to the armed robbery. Graham was arrested a few days later.

Officers searched Graham and found a loaded, semi-automatic pistol hidden in his groin area, a bag of ammunition from Graham’s right back pants pocket and a cell phone.

Police then got a search warrant for Graham’s phone, which had a screenshot from the date of the robbery, featuring the app and the phone number that was used to make the delivery leading to the robbery- along with multiple photos of Graham with the handgun.

If the Court accepts the plea agreement, Obenson will be sentenced to seven years and a day in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 27 at 10 a.m.

Graham previously pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 104 months in federal prison.