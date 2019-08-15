Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot in southeast Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The shooting happened just west of Johns Hopkins Hospital and a block away from the Ronald McDonald House.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be sent in via text message to 443-902-4824.

Comments