



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man in custody for shooting six police officers in Philadelphia Wednesday had a lengthy criminal record including gun convictions.

Elected officials have reacted with outrage that 36-year-old Maurice Hill had access to weapons and called for action.

“We need to start with really good gun legislation. Let’s take guns out of the hands of people like this,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called out the NRA and demanded a resolution to America’s gun crisis.

“Our officers deserve to be protected, and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It’s disgusting and we’ve got to do something about it quickly,” Mayor Kenney told reporters.

CBS Philly reports Hill’s adult record dates back to 2001 shortly after he turned 18. Hill was arrested for possessing a gun with an altered serial number.

In 2008, he was convicted of fleeing from police and resisting arrest — and plead guilty to illegal possession of firearms. Then, in 2014, Hill was arrested for drug possession and false imprisonment.

“It is clear he should not have been on the streets,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said on Thursday.

In Maryland, the problem of illegal guns in the hands of repeat violent offenders continues to fuel violence.

Governor Larry Hogan has called for tougher punishments and criticized prosecutors and judges in Baltimore City.

On Thursday, he reacted to the Philadelphia shooting while at an event in Ocean City.

“I was just in Baltimore visiting the police officer who got shot. I saw him at Shock Trauma,” Gov. Hogan said. “Then, we had this tragedy happen in Philadelphia with six officers being shot. We’re just expressing our love and support for these law enforcement officers and their families and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Both Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young have praised a partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s office that targets violent gun offenders. Recently, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur announced indictments against 90 people.

Hur said more than 50 guns had been taken off of Baltimore City’s Streets in the past month. The federal prosecutions typically carry stricter sentences — and those convicted serve more of their sentences behind bars. In state courts, they are often let out much earlier on parole.

The persistent, brazen gun violence continued on Thursday. Baltimore City Police responded to a shooting on East Fayette Street in the middle of the afternoon.

And in Baltimore County, a man was arrested for shooting at an officer. The officer was not injured. He observed the suspect holding a gun while walking down a street in Overlea.

One week ago, a Baltimore City Police Sergeant was shot several times during an attempted robbery outside of his home. He is still recovering. The case remains unsolved.