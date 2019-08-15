Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are trying to locate a Columbia man who has multiple outstanding warrants in Howard County.
37-year-old Joseph Fletcher, of Rollright Ct, in Columbia, is wanted for burglary, assault and a protective order, police said.
Officers have been unable to locate him but they believe he is still in Howard County.
Fletcher is 6’1″, with a distinct mole on the right side of his face.
Police are offering a REWARD of up to $500 for information. Call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
