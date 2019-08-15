Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating the July 18 robbery of an MTA bus passenger.
The woman exited the bus around 1:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of N. Howard Street. An unknown suspect followed her and then allegedly assaulted and robbed the woman.
The suspect took the victim’s phone before fleeing.
Police are looking for this man suspected in the robbery and assault.
The woman’s hand was injured during the incident.
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual seen in this photo. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
