BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that a Prince George’s County woman was sentenced in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court for two counts of filing a false income tax return.
Charmaine Thomas, 42, of District Heights, pleaded guilty to those charges in on March 20, 2019.
A judge sentenced Thomas to 18 months, all suspended, with five years of supervised probation. The judge also ordered Thomas to serve 100 hours of community service and pay restitution of $34,543 to the Comptroller of Maryland.
Thomas is also prohibited from acting as a tax preparer.
For several years, Thomas prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents.
Many of the Maryland tax returns Thomas filed on behalf of her clients included false information, which reduced their tax liabilities and improperly boosted their state tax refunds.
You must log in to post a comment.