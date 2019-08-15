BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department wants to remind all motorists of school bus safety laws ahead of the upcoming school year.
The police department wants to remind motorists to stop when the lights on school buses are flashing.
Maryland law states that vehicles must come to a complete stop on both sides of the street if there is no physical divider or barrier.
Drivers who pass the bus before all lights have ceased flashing may face the following consequences:
- Drivers who pass a school bus while the lights are flashing will receive a citation that carries a maximum payable fine of $570 and a three-point penalty.
- Drivers who stop but then proceed while the lights are flashing will receive a citation that carries a maximum payable fine of $570 and a three-point penalty.
- Drivers who contribute to an accident when they fail to stop for a school bus while the lights are flashing may face additional penalties.
The Baltimore County Police Department said that children are not always aware of their surroundings and assume that drivers will stop for them.
Drivers are encouraged to allow room for frequent stops that happen during the morning pick up and the afternoon drop off.
