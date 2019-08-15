



The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will return for the winter season after a search for a new sponsor

“The tradition of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Ice Rink has brought thousands of people downtown during the winter season, and it’s a huge win for Baltimore that the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds recognized how important the rink is to its residents and families, and to tourists who visit the City,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership.

A one-year grant for $115,000 will allow the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore to operate the rink and figure out a plan to keep it operational for years to come.

“Given the rink’s success over recent years and the importance of preserving these kinds of programs and community gathering spaces in the City, we were happy to be part of the solution,” said Elizabeth R. “Buffy” Minkin, president of the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds. “We hope our willingness to help becomes an example that others follow.”

The rink will return to the top of the Amphitheater starting Nov. 1 — just in time for the Brilliant Baltimore Festival of Light and Literature.

It will stay open through Jan. 20, 2020.

“I would like to thank the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds here in Baltimore for providing this great opportunity to our community,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “The ice rink is an excellent way for people to enjoy our wonderful Inner Harbor during the cold winter months. I can’t wait to see our friends and families out there on the rink enjoying themselves this winter.”

Over the last four years, more than 65,000 have skated on the ice rink.