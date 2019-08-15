HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WJZ) — Someone is leaving vintage televisions on people’s porches in Virginia again — and it was all caught on camera.
The culprit or culprits, wearing a mask that looked like a TV, left more than 50 TVs on doorsteps the Hampshire neighborhood of Henrico County. Residents doorbell cameras caught them in the act.
“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not,” Michael Kroll said to WTRV CBS 6 in Richmond. “I think it’s just a prank.”
Kroll thought a bored college student may be responsible.
Henrico Police said more than one person “wearing a mask resembling a television” dropped off televisions at homes throughout the community, WTRV CBS 6 reported.
“Many residents were alerted by their security devices of these unwanted deliveries,” Pecka said.
It’s not the first time this has happened in Virginia. Last year, a woman told CBS 6 she was leaving for work when she spotted a package at her front door. Instead, her husband found a Toshiba FST Black Stripe television dated February 1986 sitting on the front porch.
“He took a picture of it and sent it to me and said, ‘Amazon must be getting lazy. Where did you want this?'” Schorr said. “It looks like a TV from back to the future.”
Police urged anyone who spots suspicious activity to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.
You must log in to post a comment.