BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday featured sun and clouds and temperatures near normal but produced little to no rain locally.
Friday will be a very similar day and a slight chance of showers will be possible.
Warmer air will move in for the weekend, and we will likely hit 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
Despite some moderate humidity, very isolated showers will be found this weekend. Great beach weather is also on tap with highs around 80 and the water temperature around 73!
Have a nice weekend. Bob Turk
