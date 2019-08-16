



Baltimore Police said one person is dead following two shootings Friday morning. The news comes after a violent Thursday night that saw multiple shootings that also killed one person.

1 Dead, Multiple Others Injured Across Baltimore In Separate Shootings

Officials said officers responded to the 2000 block of East North Avenue around 12:45 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert.

They said they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his buttocks. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When the officers arrived at the hospital with the first victim, they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the abdomen.

Investigators located a crime scene in the 1800 block of North Castle Street.

Both victims were taken into surgery. The 26-year-old male is currently listed in stable condition. The 17-year-old male is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, at 12:46 a.m. officers were flagged down while at the intersection of Jefferson and Bolden Street. They were told there was an unresponsive man in the 500 block of North Clinton Street.

Officers found a 47-year-old man at the scene. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these crimes to contact them or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.