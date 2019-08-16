Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old. Officials said Keith Carlisle went missing at 4:25 a.m. Friday.
He was described as a Hispanic male with black hair. He is approximately 4′ 10″ and 50 lbs.
Update #1: CRITICAL MISSING: Keith Carlisle, age 9
We are asking those in the below area to please check your vehicles, yards, any outbuildings, etc. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/7WT0P7xpa5
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) August 16, 2019
He was last seen in an orange multi-colored shirt and dinosaur print pants.
Police told people in the area to check their vehicles, yards, and any outbuildings.
Officials said if you see him, to call 911.
