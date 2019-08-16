  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:critical missing, Frederick Police, keith carlisle, Local TV, Missing, missing 9 year old, Missing child, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old. Officials said Keith Carlisle went missing at 4:25 a.m. Friday.

He was described as a Hispanic male with black hair. He is approximately 4′ 10″ and 50 lbs.

He was last seen in an orange multi-colored shirt and dinosaur print pants.

Police told people in the area to check their vehicles, yards, and any outbuildings.

Officials said if you see him, to call 911.

Comments