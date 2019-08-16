Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old woman was identified as the victim in a fatal pedestrian-involved accident in White Marsh Wednesday night.
Baltimore County Police responded to the intersection of Philadelphia Road and New Forge Road just before 11:30 p.m. and found Adrianne Bacardi Dietrich in the roadway.
She was walking against the flow of traffic in the middle of Philadelphia Road when she was struck by a 2005 Buick travelling eastbound on the road.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She had no last known address.
The crash investigation continues.
