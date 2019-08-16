  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Adrianne Bacardi Dietrich, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, pedestrian-involved crash, Talkers, White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old woman was identified as the victim in a fatal pedestrian-involved accident in White Marsh Wednesday night.

Baltimore County Police responded to the intersection of Philadelphia Road and New Forge Road just before 11:30 p.m. and found Adrianne Bacardi Dietrich in the roadway.

She was walking against the flow of traffic in the middle of Philadelphia Road when she was struck by a 2005 Buick travelling eastbound on the road.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She had no last known address.

The crash investigation continues.

Comments