HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — An ambulance rushing a patient injured in a crash to Shock Trauma was itself involved in a crash in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.

The initial single-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck that went off the road on Route 100 near New Ridge Road in Hanover around 8:20 a.m. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from the truck.

While taking the 54-year-old man to the hospital, the ambulance was hit by another vehicle on Route 295 north near Route 100.

A second ambulance took that crash victim to an area hospital.

The emergency crew in the first ambulance was not hurt.

The 54-year-old man’s injuries were described as serious but non-life threatening.

