BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native André De Shields will be presented with a Key to the City Monday, two months after winning his first Tony Award.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said he will present De Shields the award at a ceremony at City Hall Monday morning.
The mayor will also present him with a mayoral salute.
The 73-year-old actor, director and choreographer won his first Tony award in June after nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry. He was named the “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” for his work in Hadestown.
