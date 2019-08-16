  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native André De Shields will be presented with a Key to the City Monday, two months after winning his first Tony Award.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said he will present De Shields the award at a ceremony at City Hall Monday morning.

The mayor will also present him with a mayoral salute.

Baltimore Native André De Shields Takes Home First Tony Award

The 73-year-old actor, director and choreographer won his first Tony award in June after nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry. He was named the “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” for his work in Hadestown.

 

