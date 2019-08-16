DICKERSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than 60 animals were removed from a Montgomery County home deemed to be unfit for the animals’ care Tuesday.
Animal Services officers from the Montgomery County Police-Animal Services Division performed and inspection and welfare check on a home in the 20400 block of Beallsville Road in Dickerson after a dog had to be humanely euthanized because of its condition.
Due to the “poor conditions,” the officers executed a search and seizure warrant and removed 59 dogs, three cats and two turtles from the home.
“These dogs, cats, and turtles are being treated for various medical issues and will be under the care and custody of the ASD for an undetermined period of time, “animal services said in a post.
During the examinations, a microchip was discovered in one of the seized dogs. That dog, that was reported lost two years ago, was reunited with its original owner.
“This matter is currently under investigation by the ASD and therefore additional details cannot be confirmed at this time. The ASD will update the community when the investigation has concluded,” they wrote.
On Saturday, Montgomery County Animal Services is among the shelters hosting a Clear The Shelters event to help get shelter animals homes.
