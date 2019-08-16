OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged after he allegedly fired a gun at a Baltimore County Police officer. Anthony Lance Cole, of Overlea, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and numerous firearm-related charges.
Man Arrested For Firing Handgun At Baltimore County Police Officer
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a Baltimore County Police officer was in the area of Springwood Road and Marglenn Road when he saw a man holding a handgun while walking down the middle of Marglenn Road.
The officer got out of his car and ordered the suspect to show his hands, but the suspect ignored the officer’s commands and ran down Marglenn then onto Raspe Avenue.
Once on Raspe, the suspect fired his weapon at the officer.
The officer was not struck or injured by the gunfire, but lost sight of the suspect and did not fire his own service weapon during the altercation, police said.
The suspect was located and arrested without any further incident on Old Home Road, where police recovered two handguns.
He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
