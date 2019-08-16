  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:adopting in baltimore, adoption fees, Baltimore Humane Society, clear the shelters day, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Talkers, waived adoption fees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is waiving adoption fees Saturday as part of a nationwide pet adoption initiative.

The event will be on August 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Baltimore Humane Society’s no-kill shelter on Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown.

According to a statement from the Baltimore Humane Society, The Clear the Shelters campaign attempts to find new homes for homeless pets.

“The drive also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters,” the statement read.

All adoptions at the Baltimore Humane Society will include spay or neuter procedures, vaccination, and microchips.

Comments