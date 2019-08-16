



This weekend is your last chance to enjoy Baltimore Restaurant Week in both the city and the county.

The annual celebration of cuisine continues through Saturday in Baltimore County and Sunday in Baltimore City, giving foodies a few more days to sample some of the best eats in Maryland.

“As a whole, it’s a way for us to reach out to community, a little deeper than we might usually,” said Adam Merryman, the operations manager at Lib’s Grill in Perry Hall.

Lib’s Grill has been busy over the past few weeks as customers have been flocking to the restaurant for everything from oysters to fish and chips.

“Some of the great offers we have, some of Lib’s Grill’s favorite, pan-roasted chicken, absolutely fabulous, ravioli that goes underneath as well, crumbled up prosciutto, one of our favorites,” Merryman said.

The event is also a good time to try something new.

“This is a very large restaurant, we seat 220 people at one time,” said Charisse Nichols, the general manager of Bar Vasquez in Baltimore. “It’s a lot of fun to have people who are very anxious to try new restaurants.”

Bar Vasquez serves up everything from their famous steaks to a vegetarian menu.

“Can’t beat $35, and wine pairings at $20, that’s something Foreman Wolf is known for, so people get very excited to try the wines with food we’re offering,” Nichols said.

But deals this tasty can’t last forever — they only come around a few times per year.

“This is the best time of year to come out and dine,” said Mike Evitts with Baltimore’s Downtown Partnership. “Chefs have (the) best regional produce, they want to impress you, compete with each other, bring you in and give you something you’re going to remember.”

For a list of participating restaurants, click here for Baltimore City and click here for Baltimore County.